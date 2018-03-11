Uttarakhand: FIR against BJP leader for thrashing Dalit women, making casteist remarks

Rudrapur MLA Rajkumar Thukral has booked under sections 323 and 504 of IPC and Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act (Photo: Facebook/Rajkumar Thukral) Rudrapur MLA Rajkumar Thukral has booked under sections 323 and 504 of IPC and Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act (Photo: Facebook/Rajkumar Thukral)

An FIR was registered against BJP MLA from Rudrapur seat, Rajkumar Thukral, for allegedly thrashing and abusing three Dalit women outside his residence on Saturday.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on March 9 when Thukral called a “Panchayat” at his residence in Rudrapur, in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district, to sort out an issue between two families. A minor boy from one family had allegedly absconded with a minor girl from the other family.

An FIR was filed in Rudrapur police station after the minor boy’s father Ram Kishore alleged that Thukral abused and thrashed him, his wife Mala, and daughters Pooja and Sonam. A video showing Thukral beating up and abusing the women has gone viral on social media.

In a video that has gone viral, #Uttarakhand #BJP MLA from Rudrapur seat, Rajkumar Thukral, can be spotted abusing & beating up Dalit women @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/COzwiCmNGg — Kavita (@Cavieta) March 11, 2018

The FIR was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentionally insulting) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Udham Singh Nagar district’s Senior Superintendent of Police Sadanand Date said, “The police hasn’t concluded anything yet. We are currently in the process of collecting and verifying evidence in the case.”

Speaking to the media, Thukral, for whom this is the second consecutive term as the Rudrapur BJP MLA, said, “After a minor boy absconded with a minor girl, the two families visited my house (on March 9) to sort out the matter. During the meeting, the two families started fighting with each other. I had to intrude to keep the situation under control, and that’s what can be seen in the video.”

On Sunday, the BJP served a notice to the MLA over the controversy. Speaking to The Indian Express, Uttarakhand BJP president Ajay Bhatt said, “The party (BJP) has served a notice to Rajkumar Thukral regarding the issue where he has been given 10 days to respond to the allegations of beating up Dalit women. In the notice, we have clearly mentioned that an MLA must be careful with his conduct. Depending on the police findings and the MLA’s reply to the notice, the party will take appropriate action.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd