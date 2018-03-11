Latest News
  • Uttarakhand: FIR against BJP leader for thrashing Dalit women, making casteist remarks

Rajkumar Thukral, however, refuted the allegations and called them baseless. "It is a conspiracy to malign my image by making false allegations," he said.

By: Express News Service | Dehradun | Updated: March 11, 2018 8:32 pm
Rudrapur MLA Rajkumar Thukral has booked under sections 323 and 504 of IPC and Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act (Photo: Facebook/Rajkumar Thukral) Rudrapur MLA Rajkumar Thukral has booked under sections 323 and 504 of IPC and Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act (Photo: Facebook/Rajkumar Thukral)
An FIR was registered against BJP MLA from Rudrapur seat, Rajkumar Thukral, for allegedly thrashing and abusing three Dalit women outside his residence on Saturday.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on March 9 when Thukral called a “Panchayat” at his residence in Rudrapur, in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district, to sort out an issue between two families. A minor boy from one family had allegedly absconded with a minor girl from the other family.

An FIR was filed in Rudrapur police station after the minor boy’s father Ram Kishore alleged that Thukral abused and thrashed him, his wife Mala, and daughters Pooja and Sonam. A video showing Thukral beating up and abusing the women has gone viral on social media.

The FIR was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentionally insulting) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Udham Singh Nagar district’s Senior Superintendent of Police Sadanand Date said, “The police hasn’t concluded anything yet. We are currently in the process of collecting and verifying evidence in the case.”

Speaking to the media, Thukral, for whom this is the second consecutive term as the Rudrapur BJP MLA, said, “After a minor boy absconded with a minor girl, the two families visited my house (on March 9) to sort out the matter. During the meeting, the two families started fighting with each other. I had to intrude to keep the situation under control, and that’s what can be seen in the video.”

On Sunday, the BJP served a notice to the MLA over the controversy. Speaking to The Indian Express, Uttarakhand BJP president Ajay Bhatt said, “The party (BJP) has served a notice to Rajkumar Thukral regarding the issue where he has been given 10 days to respond to the allegations of beating up Dalit women. In the notice, we have clearly mentioned that an MLA must be careful with his conduct. Depending on the police findings and the MLA’s reply to the notice, the party will take appropriate action.”

  1. Rohit Pawar
    Mar 11, 2018 at 9:53 pm
    These so called men belonged to BJP RSS brahminical party should be hanged till death.
    1. Ravishankar Balasubramanian
      Mar 11, 2018 at 9:20 pm
      Kick BJP out. This sort of hooliganism will be the norm.
      1. V
        V B Lal
        Mar 11, 2018 at 9:09 pm
        Goons is the only constant across the political spectrum and on the strength of this element we will scale unprecedented heights. Will the political please rise and do something to change this scene?
        1. Srinivas Prasad K
          Mar 11, 2018 at 8:48 pm
          Police is there to take care of security of public, judiciary for giving justice, bureaucrats for executing govt. policies and inspectors to report if execution is correct or not. Why then poor MLAs organizing panchayat at home? They should restrict themselves to debating in assembly and deciding on policies and avoid transgressing into the area of policing or judiciary
          1. V
            Vasudevan Venugopal
            Mar 11, 2018 at 8:45 pm
            If this video is true, we can only pray to god to save the Nation!
