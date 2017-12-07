Uttarakhand: Dalits leave village after ‘Upper-caste threat’

Atleast 19 Dalits have left Gangi, a remote village in Tehri district’s Ghansali tehsil, and have taken refuge in the Bhilangna block building, stating that they have been getting “death threats from the upper-caste villagers”.

According to Ghansali Sub-Divisional Magistrate C S Chauhan, the incident happened on December 1 when Rakesh Lal, a Dalit, backed out from playing the dhol at an upper-caste wedding. When an elderly woman from the family, which had to host the wedding ceremony, approached Lal, he allegedly pushed her, said Chauhan, adding that the incident resulted in a tiff between Dalits and upper-caste villagers. “Lal is untraceable since the incident,” Chauhan said.

Tehri Circle Officer H S Rauthan said: “Nineteen Dalits left the village on December 4 stating they received death threats from the upper-caste villagers.”

On Wednesday, the Dalits filed an FIR against “19 upper-caste villagers” at Ghansali police station under provisions of the SC/ST Act and IPC,” Chauhan said.

The upper-caste villagers also filed an FIR against Lal Wednesday at the same police station, he said.

