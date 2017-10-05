Uttarakhand: Congress lashes out at Trivendra Rawat govt over corruption

Uttarakhand Congress lashed out at the Trivendra Rawat government for playing vendetta politics against the party. (File photo) Uttarakhand Congress lashed out at the Trivendra Rawat government for playing vendetta politics against the party. (File photo)

Three days after a Rs 600-crore scam in purchase and distribution of paddy and rice in Udham Singh Nagar district was unearthed by the Trivendra Rawat government, the Uttarakhand Congress, which is the Opposition party in the state assembly, on Thursday, lashed out at the Rawat government for playing vendetta politics against the Congress.

“The Trivendra Rawat government first unearths a scam [allegedly committed during the Congress regime]. Then it doesn’t conduct any high-level probe into it. This creates scepticism among the people against the Congress,” Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Pritam Singh said.

In March, a Rs 240-crore scam was unearthed in the Udham Singh Nagar district where a preliminary probe showed corruption in land acquisition for the widening of NH-74.

However, a CBI enquiry that the Rawat government had requested for, is yet to be initiated in the alleged national highway scam.

“The BJP should stop reiterating that it has ‘zero tolerance against corruption’. We know that no probe is to happen in the scams that the government is unearthing. BJP must stop the vendetta politics, must find out the corrupt people, and must send them to jail,” Indira Hridayesh, who is the leader of Opposition in the state assembly, said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd