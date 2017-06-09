Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat sets up cowshed at official residence

By: PTI | Dehradun | Published:June 9, 2017 5:10 pm
Related News
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday inaugurated a newly built cowshed at his official residence in Dehradun, describing cow as a symbol of Indian culture.
Accompanied by his wife Sunita, Rawat worshipped a cow and its calf kept in the cowshed to mark its opening. The couple caressed them and offered them a mix of jaggery and gram.
“The cow is a symbol of our culture. Keeping a cow at home gives us great happiness and spiritual peace,” he said.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jun 9, 2017 at 6:14 pmYes.that is the way forward ! Next ban all modern transport system and use bile gaadi ! Ban coca cola and make gau mutra as national drink and should be distributed in schools as morning refreshments!Reply
- Jun 9, 2017 at 6:14 pmThis is a welcome step by the CM-Trivendra Singh. But if he really wants to protect our Desi Cows & bulls, he should stringently ban CHEMICAL FARMING & make ORGANIC FARMING mandatory throughout the state. ORGANIC FARMING uses the DUNG & of our desi cows & bulls as manure & pest repellant.Reply
- Jun 9, 2017 at 5:29 pmThose of you IT people who have lost their jobs can now apply as cowherds. Be patriotic and be proud Hindutva. After all did not the middle cl vote overwhelmingly vote for feku and Co. .Reply
- Jun 9, 2017 at 6:01 pmThough your comment is sarcastic, it is absolutely true. Because if there is a single 'living being' that can solve 'unemployment' problem, it is our 'desi cow' & 'desi bull'. Just ban CHEMICAL FARMING & make COW BASED ORGANIC FARMING compulsory - like Sikkim has done. 20 million new jobs will be generated every year on 'Manure production' alone.Reply
- Jun 9, 2017 at 6:09 pmIt is not just 'unemployment' problem. Our Indian breed cows (gomata) is also the only 'effective', 'cost free' solution to our health issues- that can used to 'prevent' & 'cure' dise()ases. PANCHAGAVYA - [an Ayurvedic medicine prepared from Cow , Cow Dung, Cow Milk, Ghee made from Cow Milk, Bu()tter milk from cow] is a panacea which can cure any dis()ease - is now widely prescribed by even Allopatic doctors. Those who are 'smokers', 'alcoholics' or 'drug addicts' & want to abandon the bad habit should start taking PANCHGAVYA regularly.