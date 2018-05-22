Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat pays tribute to Army jawan

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat assured full support to the bereaved family. (Express Photo by Virender Singh Negi) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat assured full support to the bereaved family. (Express Photo by Virender Singh Negi)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday paid tribute to an Army jawan who was badly injured during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district in April 2018 and died later.

Naik Deepak Nainwal, who hailed from Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, succumbed to his injuries recently. The chief minister laid a wreath on the slain soldier’s body at his Harrawala residence here and offered a government job to one of his dependents as per their educational qualification. He also assured full support to the bereaved family.

BJP legislators Ritu Khanduri and Munna Singh Chauhan also paid tributes to the slain jawan.

