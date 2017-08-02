Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

UTTARAKHAND Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat Tuesday visited the RSS headquarters, terming it as a visit to a “place of inspiration”. He was closeted with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for about 90 minutes in the afternoon before leaving the city. Sources said, “Their meeting may have been about the tug-of-war between Union Minister for Surface Transport Nitin Gadkari and Rawat over the alleged graft in the land acquisition for National Highway 74 expansion project in Uttarakhand.”

“Rawat had demanded a CBI probe into the alleged graft while Gadkari had refuted it. The standoff saw no blinking by either side and nobody knows if the Modi government has applied its mind on the controversy as yet,” the sources said. They added, “The meeting with Bhagwat may have been about how to resolve the issue without any damage to Gadkari’s position. Otherwise, there is no other serious issue for him to discuss with Bhagwat.” Gadkari was not in the city and was expected to arrive later in the night. Before reaching the RSS headquarters, Rawat spoke to the media stating, “I am a RSS swayamsevak and Nagpur is a centre of inspiration.”

Rawat also visited a cancer institute project being developed by the RSS near the city. “We are planning a similar institute in Uttarakhand,” he said.

