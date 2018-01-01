Immovable assets case: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat faces Election Commission probe

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey/File) Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Acting on a complaint by a former Uttarakhand BJP member Raghunath Singh Negi, the Election Commission of India has asked the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for “re-valuation” of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat’s immovable assets which he had declared in the affidavit filed for the 2017 state assembly polls.

On December 19 the Election Commission, while referring to Negi’s complaint of October 30, last year, directed the CBDT “for re-valuation of (Rawat’s) immovable properties… which have been declared in the affidavit furnished in the legislative assembly election of Uttarakhand in 2017.”

In the affidavit Rawat has mentioned that his wife owned 833.07 sq-m land which was purchased in the year 2010 for Rs 9.56 lakh. However, in his complaint to the election commission, Negi has accused Rawat of allegedly “misrepresenting facts” and “concealing information.”

According to the estimated market value during 2010, the purchase amount for the land mentioned in the affidavit should have been atleast Rs 84 lakh, the complaint states.

Among other mentions of an allegedly false representation of information, the complaint also mentions a parental property that the chief minister owns in Dehradun. While, according to the complaint, the current market value of the property is about Rs 3.35 crore (335 lakh), Rawat, in his 2017 affidavit has valued it at only Rs 50 lakh.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Negi, who is currently associated with one Uttarakhand-based people’s collective Jan Sangharsh Morcha, said, “He (Rawat) has not only lied about his property. In the affidavit he has also lied about his age.”

According to the affidavit filed for the 2014 bypoll from the Doiwala seat, which he lost, Rawat was 54 years old. However, in the 2017 affidavit, which is files again from the Doiwala seat, he continues to be a 54-year-old.

Addressing the media, on Monday, BJP minister and Rawat government’s spokesperson Madan Kaushik said, “The chief minister has not deliberately tried to hide any information in the 2017 affidavit (for the state assembly polls). The affidavits are available for public and are open to any scrutiny.”

