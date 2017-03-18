Uttarakhand CM swearing-in LIVE updates: Poverty eradication top priority, says Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM swearing-in live updates: BJP leader Trivendra Singh Rawat being greeted by supporters after he was elected as the party’s legislative party leader on Friday. (Source: PTI Photo) Uttarakhand CM swearing-in live updates: BJP leader Trivendra Singh Rawat being greeted by supporters after he was elected as the party’s legislative party leader on Friday. (Source: PTI Photo)

BJP’s Trivendra Singh Rawat is all set to become the next chief minister of Uttarakhand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony which will be held in Dehradun today. 56-year-old Rawat, who has been elected for the third time from the the Doiwala assembly seat in the state, was chosen as CM-designate after a meeting with the party MLAs and central observers Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Saroj Pandey and state in-charge Shyam Jaju Friday.

Here are LIVE updates from Trivendra Singh Rawat’s swearing-in ceremony in Dehradun

2.30 pm: Rawat is expected to be sworn in at 3 pm in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and senior leader JP Nadda.

2.20 pm: On Friday, Rawat had met Uttarakhand Governor K K Paul to formally stake claim to form the government. He was accompanied by state BJP chief Ajay Bhatt and several MLAs. Here is a photograph from the event.

2.10 pm: After being elected as leader of BJP’s legislature party in Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat announced his priorities for the state. “I am grateful that the BJP legislature party has given me this responsibility. Ours will be a corruption-free government. Poverty eradication will be our top priority,” said Rawat.

2.00 pm: Rawat, who had been an RSS activist from 1983 to 2002, is also in-charge of BJP’s Jharkhand unit. It has also been learnt that he is close to BJP President Amit Shah.

