Uttarakhand CM reprimands officials for coming unprepared in meeting

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has reprimanded some state officials here for coming to a meeting unprepared and also warned of stern action which may include suspension.

Rawat had summoned the meeting here last night to discuss the pending issue of distribution of assets between Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

After chairing the meeting, Rawat asked Chief Secretary S Ramaswamy to review all matters related to distribution of assets between the two states over the next 15 days and ensure that all officials come prepared in the next meeting to be held over the issue after a fortnight.

He asked the officials concerned to divide all matters related to distribution of assets between the two states into categories like — matters pending in courts, those which have been disposed of, disputed issues and those pending before the Centre, and make a strong case in favour of the state.

Categorisation of the pending matters will help in their early resolution, he said. The chief minister said he will himself review the progress made in this regard after a fortnight.

Resolution of the issue of distribution of assets, pending for the last 16 years since Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000, is among the top priorities of the state government.

Rawat has already had a meeting with his UP counterpart Yogi Adityanath, seeking speedy disposal of the matter.

With the same party in power in both the states, it is an ideal time for a smooth resolution of the pending issue, an official release said.

There has to be a distribution of 1,313 residential and non-residential buildings between the two states, out of which Uttarakhand has demanded 1,013 buildings.

However, Uttar Pradesh has so far agreed to give only 278 buildings to the state, the release said.

A consensus needs to be evolved between the two states over distribution of 4,230 hectares of land under irrigation department including the Kumbh mela area in Haridwar, it said.

