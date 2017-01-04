Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat to sit on hunger strike in Delhi tomorrow

Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat. (Source: File Photo) Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat. (Source: File Photo)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat will sit on a one-day hunger strike on Thursday to protest against the Centre’s “neglect” of the hill state. Soon after the announcement of Assembly election dates in five states by the Election Commission on Wednesday, Rawat arrived in the national capital ahead of his planned protest.

Earlier, he had announced his plans to stage protests against the “rejection” of the Uttarakhand government’s masterplan on Bhagirathi eco-sensitive zone.

Rawat, whose government was briefly dismissed last year, has frequently been at loggerheads with the Centre.