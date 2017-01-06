Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat asks govt to okay Bhagirathi ESZ plan

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat. (PTI photo) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat. (PTI photo)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat Thursday staged a daylong sit-in here demanding immediate approval of the proposed zonal master plan for the eco-sensitive zone around Bhagirathi river in the state.

His protest came days after Water Resources Ministry requested National Green Tribunal to prepare a fresh zonal master plan, arguing that the one proposed by the state government was not environmentally sustainable.

The protest by Rawat, who was joined by his ministers, MLAs and state Congress president Kishore Upadhyay, at Jantar Mantar, came a day after the Election Commission announced the Assembly poll schedule. Congress leaders said the master plan issue would prominently figure in the party’s campaign.

“The Centre must revoke the rejection of the zonal master plan of Bhagirathi ESZ and approve it immediately for benefit of the people,” Rawat said. He alleged that the NDA government was meting out “step-motherly treatment” to the state.