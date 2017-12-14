Uttarakhand: Clear artificial lake at Gaumukh, High Court tells govt

Uttarakhand High Court Uttarakhand High Court

THE UTTARAKHAND High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre and the state government to take steps to clear the artificial lake that has formed at Gaumukh to prevent any disaster in future.

The division bench of Chief Justice K M Joseph and Justice V K Bisht suggested that the governments may take help from agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force to clear the debris-dammed lake.

Gaumukh is the snout of the Gangotri glacier from where Bhagirathi river originates.

The court’s instructions came while hearing a PIL filed by Delhi-based Ajay Gautam on December 8. The petitioner has appealed the court to direct the government to take steps to clear the artificial lake in order to ensure another “horrific disaster like Kedarnath” does not occur.

In June 2013, at least 4,000 people had died in Kedarnath Valley following heavy rains.

On October 10, this year, a team of scientists had visited the Gangotri glacier, who on return had mentioned the formation of an artificial lake at Gaumukh.

