Uttarakhand Chief Minister visits ailing BJP worker

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat visited an ailing BJP worker at Dehradun and presented him with an oxygen concentrator for his illness.

Rawat visited 65-year-old Madanlal, who is blind and suffering from respiratory disease, at his home in Kandoli area on Saturday.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi.

Touched by the BJP leader’s gesture, Madanlal’s wife Indu Devi said the Chief Minister’s visit to her place showed how much he cared for the senior citizens of the state.

