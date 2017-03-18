March 18, 9 am news update: Trivendra Rawat to be sworn in as Uttarakhand CM, Uttar Pradesh likely to get CM face today, President speaks on intolerance in varsities

Trivendra Singh Rawat after being elected leader of the BJP legislature party in Dehradun on Friday. Virender Singh Negi Trivendra Singh Rawat after being elected leader of the BJP legislature party in Dehradun on Friday. Virender Singh Negi

Trivendra Rawat to be Uttarakhand CM, says removing poverty is top priority

After being chosen as the leader of BJP’s legislature party in Uttarakhand, Doiwala MLA Trivendra Singh Rawat will take oath as the chief minister of the hilly state Saturday. His swearing-in ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and other senior BJP leaders in Dehradun. 56-year-old Rawat had earlier been an RSS activist from 1983 to 2002 and had also headed BJP’s Jharkhand unit. Read more about him here.

Uttar Pradesh: Swearing-in on Sunday, MLAs meet to choose CM today

While Uttarakhand is all set to have a new chief minister today, neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh is yet to announce its chief ministerial choice. BJP lawmakers are scheduled to attend a meeting Saturday to elect the legislative party leader. Sources suggest Union Minister of communication (independent charge) Manoj Sinha is the frontrunner for the post, even as he denied it. Despite securing a thumping majority in the state assembly elections, BJP has been unable to to choose a CM face in the seven days since election results. On Friday, Governor Ram Naik announced that the new Cabinet will take oath on March 19 in Lucknow. Read more here.

Varsities should remain free of intolerance: President Pranab Mukherjee

Taking note of the recent incidents of violence at university campuses, President Pranab Mukherjee Friday said educational spaces were for dialogue instead of intolerance and hatred. “Universities and higher education institutions are the best fora for free exchange of views. There should be no room for intolerance, prejudice and hatred within the spaces of our educational institutions,” he said at University of Mumbai. Read more here.

Donald Trump, Angela Merkel’s first public appearance punctuated by awkward moments

Donald Trump and Angela Merkel’s talks were supposed to be a fresh start after Trump’s accusatory rhetoric against Germany during his campaign trail. However, it was marked by awkward attempts at breaking the ice. While Trump had earlier accused Merkel of “ruining” Germany for allowing refugees migrants, on Friday his attitude was different. Though the two leaders tried to express their commonality, they showed minimal rapport in their first encounter. Read more here.

