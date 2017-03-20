Trivendra Singh Rawat, ministers participate in cleanliness events      

Aiming to spread the ‘Swaccha Bharat’ message, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today participated in a cleanliness drive on the banks of river Ganga in Haridwar while his ministerial colleagues took part in similar events across the state. Rawat, who along with cabinet minister Madan Kaushik participated in the drive at ‘Har ki Pauri’ ghat, later told reporters here that the purpose was to send a message of cleanliness and inspire people to associate with the Swachh Bharat campaign and ‘Namami Gange’ mission.

Rawat is the national convener of the Namami Gange mission which aims to clean the river Ganga.

His ministerial colleagues also took part in similar events across the state.

Senior minister Satpal Maharaj participated in an event in Satpuli, Prakash Pant in Doiwala, Harak Singh Rawat in Swargashram, Yashpal Arya in Roorkee, Arvind Pandey in Kotdwar, Subodh Uniyal in Rishikesh, Rekha Arya in Vikasnagar and Dhansingh Rawat in Mussoorie.

At Har ki Pauri, Rawat took a vow to keep his locality, his town, his school and his office clean and also administered the pledge to the people who had gathered there.

The Chief Minister also visited ‘Gokarn Dham’ to seek the blessings of the saints and seers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now