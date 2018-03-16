Uttarakhand: Bank security guard kills cashier, peon

It was during the argument that the guard allegedly killed the duo, police said. (Twitter) It was during the argument that the guard allegedly killed the duo, police said. (Twitter)

A security guard in the Khetikhan branch of the district co-operative bank in Champawat district allegedly opened fire on the bank’s cashier and peon on Friday morning, killing the two on the spot.

At around 10:15 am on Friday, Dinesh Singh Bohra (36), who is from Champawat district’s Manar village, allegedly ran into an argument with cashier Lalit Singh Bisht (37) from Valsu-Chaumail village in Champawat, and peon Rajendar Verma (46) from Talli Haat area of Champawat.

It was during the argument that the guard allegedly killed the duo, police said.

By afternoon, an FIR was filed in the Lohaghat police station by cashier Bisht’s relative Devendra Singh Bisht, under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Bohra was arrested by Friday evening.

Inspector Bhupendra Singh Brijwal, Station House Officer of the Lohaghat police station, under which the co-operative bank falls, said, “We have been questioning the guard but he hasn’t been able to tell us anything yet…it seems that he’s an addict and that could have been a reason behind the killing, but it’s too early to say anything.”

