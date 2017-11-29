Uttarakhand: CBI takes over probe in alleged custodial death of teenager

File photo File photo

The CBI has taken over probe into the alleged custodial death of a 16-year-old boy at the Katortal police post in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district in February.

The Uttarakhand High Court had directed the agency to investigate the case after the father of the teenager approached it with a complaint against police officials.

According to the procedure, the CBI will initiate a probe based on the FIR registered by police in the connection with the case.

The then in-charge of the Katortal police post sub-inspector Praveen Singh, constable Balwant Singh and unidentified persons have been named in the FIR.

The father of youth had alleged that on February 26, Praveen Singh had called them to the police post to question his son regarding an issue. He had claimed that on reaching the post, the policemen locked his son in a room alleging that he had eloped with the daughter of a Kazibagh resident.

The policemen asked him to leave the post and said they needed to question his son for some more time, he had claimed. The father alleged the police personnel mercilessly beat up his son for two days and pressured him to accept he had eloped with the daughter of the complainant.

He had claimed that on February 28, the policemen were seen leaving with his unconscious son in a vehicle which was trailed by him and his relatives. The police personnel left the boy at the government hospital, where his father allegedly found him lying dead. The policemen ran away when confronted.

The High Court had directed the CBI to take over probe into the case after which the agency re-registered the FIR of the Kashipur police.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App