Uttarakhand cannot wait any longer for development: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Asserting that the people of Uttarakhand do not wish to wait any longer for development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the past governments were such that they couldn’t even provide the most basic facilities to the 125 crore Indians, but the time has changed now. Taking a jibe at the Congress, he said the days are gone when the common man could be fooled, adding the public now understands everything.

Prime Minister Modi said times are changing now and so is the attitude and approach of the people, adding this country will also change for the better.

WATCH | Char Dham Project A Tribute To Uttarakhand Flash Flood Victims: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, who was addressing a parivartan rally in Dehradun after the inauguration of the Char Dham highway project, said no one worked for Uttarakhand in the last 70 years.

Prime Minister Modi said hasty conception of schemes may be able to give short-term political gains but the gains for people will be limited.

“It has been so many years since our country got Independence, but unfortunately there is still no electricity in at least 18,000 Indian villages. My government took the initiative and said that we will electrify villages within 1000 days. Over 12,000 villages have already been electrified,” he added.

WATCH | PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Char Dham Highway Development Programme

Asserting that tourism is the biggest asset of Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Modi said, “If facilities are provided in a proper manner then which family in the country would not want to come here.”

Taking a jibe at the Congress over the promises made during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Modi said that his government is working towards providing LPG connections to at least five crore poor families within three years.