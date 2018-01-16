Uttarakhand businessman death: Stuck with goods, transporter tried to sell door-to-door, took life

Relatives console Praksh Pandey’s wife Kamla. (Express Photo: Kavita Upadhyay) Relatives console Praksh Pandey’s wife Kamla. (Express Photo: Kavita Upadhyay)

Three or four months ago, neighbours in Kathgodam’s New Colony remember, Prakash Pandey, 45, and his wife went from door to door down the lanes of the area offering wheat flour for Rs 16, Rs 15, and even Rs 12 per kg, to get back “at least something” for the 90 quintals wheat flour rotting in their godown.

An MP-based manufacturing firm whose material Pandey supplied via trucks and which reportedly owed him Rs 15 lakh had suddenly shut down. The wheat flour had been sent to Pandey by the firm for supplying across Uttarakhand.

“We hoped to sell some flour, earn something,” says Pandey’s wife Kamla, 36, struggling to control herself as she talks of her husband in the sunlit verandah of the family’s ancestral three-room house here.

Pandey died on January 9, three days after he had consumed poison and landed up at the Uttarakhand BJP office in Dehradun, 280 km from Kathgodam. He told minister Subodh Uniyal, who was present, that he was “devastated by the Uttarakhand government’s attitude towards small transporters like him who had lost everything due to demonetisation and GST”.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered. Police have refused to reveal the contents of his diary that is in their possession and reportedly has details of his transactions.

Dehradun ADM B S Budiyal, who is conducting the inquiry, told The Indian Express, “It’s too early to mention any findings. I’ve invited people who knew Pandey to give their testimonies. I will be probing the material found with him, especially his diary.”

A former bus conductor, Pandey had bought four trucks on loan and run a small transportation business. Due to demonetisation and GST, the firms and the contractors that Pandey supplied material for had reportedly denied him payment, while new work had dried up.

Many of the contractors he worked with worked, in turn, on government projects. In a video he appears to have recorded shortly after consuming poison on January 6, Pandey accused the departments of leaving contractors helpless by not paying them either.

Brother-in-law Umesh Melkani, 42, says Pandey earned between Rs 5-7 lakh a year before demonetisation. He couldn’t afford the loss in business, he adds. Pandey’s relatives say he was struggling to pay the fees of his two children for the last six months and had not paid instalments for a year to the company that helped finance his four trucks.

Son Mohit, 16, listens in silence as relatives and Pandey’s friends read out the text messages he sent them just after he consumed poison. Pandey told friends, mostly fellow transporters, to remain with him till his postmortem, and sought forgiveness from his wife and children.

Mohit says that over a year ago, his father took their mother and them along to a firm in Chandigarh that reportedly owed him Rs 12-13 lakh. “Demonstrating our plight was the only resort left,” Mohit says. The firm initially released only Rs 35,000, the family says, and later, after months of persuasion, under half of what they owed Pandey.

Mohit is in class XI and younger sister Bhumika, 12, in VII. As visitors crowd their house, she spends her time at a neighbour’s home with her schoolbooks.

Kamla says Pandey visited another company, in Gwalior in July-August looking for his money. “He was shocked to see that the company had been put under lock. They owed us over Rs 15 lakh,” she says.

Pandey’s landlord Sunil Thapa, 51, expresses surprise at the suicide, though the family was struggling to pay the monthly rent of Rs 3,500 for the two-room house, about 300 m from his ancestral home in Kathgodam.

Also a transporter, Thapa claims he was “utterly depressed” by demonetisation too. He says Pandey advised him to “have patience”, that “all would be well”.

Showing a video from December 31, Thapa adds that all his four tenants and their families, plus his own, celebrated New Year’s eve together. Pandey had made jalebis, Thapa says.

An ITI diploma holder, Pandey was employed as a contractual worker with the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation for nine years, paid Rs 35 for each 100 km of travel as a bus conductor.

He played a “key role” in uniting the contractual workers so that they could be deployed as permanent employees, says Trilok Palaria, 53, a fellow bus conductor. In 2002, Pandey was named head of Samvida Chaalak-Parichaalak Sangathan, an organisation of bus drivers and bus conductors working on contract basis. He resigned from the job in 2006, seven years before the government conceded the demand for permanent jobs.

