Uttarakhand: Bus on way to Badrinath overturns; 2 women pilgrims killed, 15 injured

Two women pilgrims were killed and 15 others injured after their bus overturned in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district.(Representational Image) Two women pilgrims were killed and 15 others injured after their bus overturned in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district.(Representational Image)

Two women pilgrims were killed and 15 others injured after their bus overturned in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district while they on their way to Badrinath, according to a police release. The accident occurred near the Bageshwar bridge on the Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway, a police press release said.

One woman was killed on the spot and the other during treatment at a hospital, it said. Fifteen people were injured in the accident. They were taken to the Bagi community health centre from where four who had suffered serious injuries were taken to a base hospital in Shrinagar, the release said.

The deceased were identified as Sushma Jain (64) and Nisha Jain (51), it said. The passengers of the bus were from Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App