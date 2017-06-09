Uttarakhand budget: State govt to set up yoga centres, religious circuits

Uttarakhand Finance Minister Prakash Pant going to present the budget in Dehradun on Thursday. PTI Uttarakhand Finance Minister Prakash Pant going to present the budget in Dehradun on Thursday. PTI

The Uttarakhand budget for 2017-18 has announced the setting up of religious circuits and yoga practice centres across the state, which will be funded through its tourism department allocation.

“Yog abhyas kendras, or yoga practice centres, would be started across the state,” Uttarakhand Finance Minister Prakash Pant said in the Assembly on Thursday while presenting the first budget of the Trivendra Singh government for a full financial year. The government had brought an interim budget in March.

Later in the day, state Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, while giving details about the tourism plans, said the yoga centres would be set up “under the wellness tourism plan in which Ayurveda too will be incorporated”. The department-wise allocation has not been released yet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has several times spoken about the benefits of yoga and also led a public yoga session on the first International Yoga Day on June 21, 2016, in New Delhi.

The Uttarakhand budget mentioned the formation of a Golu circuit in the Kumaon region that would connect temples of Golu devta (God) — a deity worshipped in the region.

Similar religious circuits would be developed for Shakti, or Hindu Goddess Bhagwati, Shaiv for temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, Vaishnav for Lord Vishnu and Nagraja or the Snake God, the budget highlights mentioned.

While proposals for most of these circuits are at the developing stage, Pant said the all-weather road connecting the Char Dham of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath and Kedarnath would be completed by 2020.

Applauding the budget, Chief Minister Rawat said the Budget was in accordance with the promises made by the BJP in the vision document presented to the state before the Assembly elections in February.

The budget, which Rawat claimed was in line with the Centre’s Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas slogan, said madrasas would be modernised and computer education would be started there.

