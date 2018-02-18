Uttarakhand BJP serves show-cause notice to its MLA over anti-party remarks

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey. Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey.

The ruling BJP in Uttarakhand on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to its Khanpur MLA Pranav Singh ‘Champion’ for his alleged public outburst against the party. In a video clip that went viral recently, Singh was seen accusing the party of shielding the corrupt despite “flaunting” its policy of zero tolerance to corruption. He has been asked to explain within ten days why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

“Prima facie, the video footage and newspaper clippings of the MLA’s public outburst against the party fall into the category of breach of discipline. If a satisfactory explanation from him does not come within ten days, appropriate disciplinary action will be initiated against him,” state president Ajay Bhatt told reporters here on Saturday. BJP’s state general secretary Naresh Bansal served Singh the show-cause notice.

Party insiders said, on request of anonymity, that Singh’s main grouse has been the presence of someone on an investigating panel in Haridwar region who, he thinks, is corrupt. Alleging that the person has been put on the panel at the behest of state Urban Development minister Madan Kaushik, Singh had first requested Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to take appropriate action, but when his plea fell on deaf ears, Singh approached party chief Amit Shah recently seeking his intervention.

However, the move seems to have boomeranged on the Khanpur MLA with the chief minister cold-shouldering him at a public programme here yesterday and the state party general secretary serving him a show-cause notice just a day later, seeking an explanation from him for the alleged breach of discipline.

