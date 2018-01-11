Top News
Uttarakhand BJP MLA uses government logo on wedding invite

Rathor said, "I am an MLA of the Uttarakhand government, so it was my right to put the logo. I am not misusing the logo. I'm not taking any benefit from it."

By: Express News Service | Dehradun | Published: January 11, 2018 6:16 am
The wedding invite. (Source: ANI/Twitter)
BJP MLA from Uttarakhand’s Jwalapur constituency, Suresh Rathor, has drawn flak on social media for printing the Uttarakhand government’s logo on the invitation card for his daughter’s wedding.

Rathor said, “I am an MLA of the Uttarakhand government, so it was my right to put the logo. I am not misusing the logo. I’m not taking any benefit from it.”

State BJP president Ajay Bhatt said, “Norms don’t allow the usage of the state government logo for private functions… He must have been unaware of it.”

