Uttarakhand BJP demands halt of free air service from Dehradun

The Uttarakhand unit of BJP on Thursday demanded stopping of the state government’s free air travel service to Naini Saini and Chinyalisor from Dehradun, citing violation of ideal code of conduct after announcement of Assembly poll dates but was rejected by the election office.

Pithoragarh district election officer Ranjit rejected the demand saying the continuation of the free of cost air service to and from the district is not violation of election code of conduct as it is a program and has earlier been decoded by the state cabinet.

“We will follow the instructions of the state election commission in this regard if we get any from the state,” Sinha said.

The BJP lodged an objection with the state election commission the a plane reached Naini Saini airstrip with passengers from Dehradun and later departed with six new passengers.

“We have objected continuation of this free of cost air service by state plane as the air service that was meant by state Government for old, disable and ill persons is being used to fly able and without purpose travellers from both sides,” state BJP chief Ajay Bhatt said.

The air service runs on two days in a week and was started by the state government in December 25 last year for a month to the newly-developed air strips in Niani Saini in Pithoragarh and Chinyalisor in Uttarakashi district.