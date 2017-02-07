Uttarakhand: Another quake jolts Rudraprayag

Uttarakhand, which falls in the Himalayan belt, is known for high seismic activities. Uttarakhand, which falls in the Himalayan belt, is known for high seismic activities.

Another quake measuring 3.6 on the Richter Scale jolted Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand this afternoon, less than 24 hours after the region was struck by a moderate intensity temblor.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the quake hit Rudraprayag at 1:51 PM at a depth of 10 kms. Uttarakhand, which falls in the Himalayan belt, is known for high seismic activities.

Following the quake measuring 5.8 yesterday, two National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams were rushed to Rudraprayag.