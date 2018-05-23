Uttarakhand: 11-year-old ‘beaten’ with rod in school, principal suspended

At least 15 students carried Rahul on their shoulders and walked for half a kilometre to drop him home. (Representational) At least 15 students carried Rahul on their shoulders and walked for half a kilometre to drop him home. (Representational)

An 11-year-old boy was allegedly beaten with a steel rod after he complained to the school principal about the food being given to students of a government primary school in Dehradun’s Old Dalanwala, where the boy is a student of Class 5. During lunch on Monday, Rahul Paswan reportedly complained to the principal, Nasima Bano, about “too much water” in the food and refused to eat it. Bano allegedly took Rahul to a classroom, locked it from inside and beat him with a steel rod, Rahul’s father Dharmendra Paswan said, adding that Rahul was beaten till he fainted.

“At least 15 students carried Rahul on their shoulders and walked for half a kilometre to drop him home,” Paswan, a taxi driver, said. After Rahul was taken to hospital, Paswan lodged a complaint against Bano at the city’s Dalanwala police station. “My son was unconscious for 25 minutes. After we took him to hospital, he kept fainting every now and then. The doctors allowed us to take him home (by Monday night),” Paswan said. “They said Rahul is in shock due to the beating. Even a day after the incident, he gets up startled while sleeping.”

Seema Dora, a member of the state’s child protection commission, has been enquiring about the incident. “I asked Dehradun Chief Education Officer S B Joshi to suspend the school principal,” Dora said. Joshi said, “We have suspended the school principal, and an inquiry has been set up to ascertain her role in the incident.”

