Uttarakhand: 11 Uttar Pradesh pilgrims killed, 19 injured in accident

A case under Section 304 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the driver at the Tanakpur police station.” (Representational Image) A case under Section 304 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the driver at the Tanakpur police station.” (Representational Image)

Eleven pilgrims traveling to the Purnagiri temple in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district were killed, and 19 injured after they were hit by an over-speeding truck, on Friday morning.

About 150 pilgrims, who were from the Nawabganj village of Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district, were walking to the temple and had reached the Bichai village in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district, when an over-speeding truck hit them, killing seven on the spot, the district’s disaster management centre officials said, adding that the dead include two 12-year-old boys.

The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital in Uttarakhand’s Khatima town, where four others died during the day. According to the disaster management centre, the 19 injured have received “minor injuries”.

Champawat district magistrate Ahmed Iqbal said, “The driver (Narendra Singh) was traced and arrested by the police (on Friday evening). A case under Section 304 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the driver at the Tanakpur police station.”

Iqbal said that a magisterial enquiry has been ordered in the case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App