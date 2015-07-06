Communal clash in Kannauj, 1 dead

Tension prevailed in Sadar Bazaar area of Kannauj Sunday, after a Muslim man died of a bullet injury during a clash between two communities. Protesters, demanding arrest of the accused, pelted stones on vehicles and police had to use force to disperse them.

Trouble started when one Satish Gupta exchanged heated arguments with his tenant Haji Imran after he refused to vacate his rented shop. The situation turned ugly when some members of the Hindu community joined Satish. “In the meantime, someone from Imran’s house fired in the air. Satish’s associates too started firing. Akeel, who was standing nearby, suffered a bullet injury and died,” said an officer.

