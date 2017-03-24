Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath inspects Hazratganj police station

CM Adityanath at the police station. Express CM Adityanath at the police station. Express

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday made a surprise inspection of Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station Accompanied by DGP Javeed Ahmed, Lucknow Range DIG Praveen Kumar Tiwari and Lucknow SSP Manzil Saini, Adityanath reached the Hazratganj Kotwali premises at around 11.30 am.

He inspected the police station’s various quarters and interacted with police personnel and complainants present there. He later directed officials to ensure sufficient housing to women police personnel and separate washroom at every police station for women.

“You will soon notice an improvement at every level and the rule of law would be established. We will not hesitate in taking any steps that are required in the state and that are in the interest of the people of Uttar Pradesh,” he told reporters after the visit. He also said there would be more such surprise inspections in the coming days.

After the inspection, Adityanath left for his official residence at 5, Kalidas Marg.

A government spokesperson later informed the media that the CM directed police to register an FIR on a complaint immediately on receipt and proceed with legal action. If the FIR is found to have been registered with malicious intent during investigation, then the CM told police to act against the complainant, the spokesperson added.

