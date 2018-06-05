Denied permission by Yogi govt despite Centre nod, Patanjali to shift proposed food park out of UP

The foundation stone of the project was laid by former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in November 2016. (File) The foundation stone of the project was laid by former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in November 2016. (File)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday denied permission to Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved to set up a food park in Greater Noida prompting the company to shift the project outside the state. Interestingly, the Modi government had given in-principle approval to Patanjali for setting up a Food and Herbal Park in Greater Noida in January.

Lashing out at the Yogi Adityanath-led regime over its disappointing attitude, Acharya Balkrishna, Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd and co-founder of Patanjali Yogpeeth, said farmers belonging to the land of Lord Ram and Krishna won’t be able to prosper due to the negative approach of the Uttar Pradesh government.

“The Uttar Pradesh government has denied permission to Patanjali Ayurved to set up a central government-approved food park in Greater Noida. The farmers belonging to the land of Lord Ram and Krishna won’t be able to prosper due to the negative approach of the UP govt. Patanjali has decided to shift the project,” Balkrishna said in a tweet.

The foundation stone of the project was laid by former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in November 2016 and around 455 acres of land was allocated for the Patanjali Food and Herbal Park, which was to be built with an initial investment of Rs 1,666.80 crore.

It was to be the largest project set up by Patanjali after the one in Haridwar, which is spread over 150 acres. The food park would have provided direct employment to over 8,000 people.

