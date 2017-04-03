Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath cabinet meet tomorrow

Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath. Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath.

Over a fortnight after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took oath, a meeting of his Cabinet is set to take place on April 4. The proposal regarding waiving of farmers’ loans will be tabled at the meeting. Confirming the date of the meeting, Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar said that other proposals besides the loan waiver will be finalised on Monday.

Sources said that proposals regarding recent decisions of the government related to its crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses as well as the BJP’s poll promise of action against land mafia could also be tabled at the meeting. The new Cabinet ministers have had a meeting earlier, but it was only an introductory one.

