UP govt holds first cabinet meet: Farmers’ loan waiver, tough action on illegal slaughter houses discussed

Uttar Pradesh government held its first cabinet meet on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh government held its first cabinet meet on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday held his first Cabinet meeting nearly 15 days after his swearing-in ceremony. Though Adityanath has had several informal meetings with his ministers, this was the first official Cabinet meeting.

Here are the key points discussed so far:

1. Farmers to get Rs 10 more than minimum support per quintal, says Shrikant Sharma.

2. 500 wheat buying centres to be set up, to be monitored by CM.

3. Farmers loan waiver proposal, which was also mentioned in our Sankalp Patra, was today passed: Siddharthnath Singh

4. Opposition leaders trying to tarnish the mage of Anti-Romeo squad.

5. We have waived off NPA worth Rs 5,630 crore: Siddharthnath Singh.

5. Our anti-romeo squad doing great work across the state.

6. We have decided that slaughterhouses that are illegal will not be allowed to run.

7. People who have applied for licenses we have no issue in reviewing them.

8. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya to head new panel to monitor illegal mining.

9. Police told not to harass couples sitting in parks.

10. Rs 30,729 crore farmers’ loans have been waived.

11. 26 illegal slaughterhouses shut so far.

Ever since Yogi Adityanath became the chief minister of the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has swiftly executed some of their election promises. They moved quickly to take action against illegal slaughter houses and meat shops in the state, formed anti-romeo squads to prevent eve-teasing, banned tobacco consumption and pan for legislators and government officials during working hours.

