Uttar Pradesh: Adityanath bats for chopper service to link tourist, pilgrim spots in state

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

To promote religious tourism in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government intends to link the places of tourist and pilgrim interest in the state with helicopter service. This was conveyed by the chief minister during a presentation of Toursim Department when he asked the officials concerned to link major tourist centres including Lucknow, Mathura, Vrindavan, Ayodhya, Prayag (Allahabad), Vindhyachal, Naimisharanya, Chitrakoot, Kushinagar and Varanasi and other places of tourist importance with helicopter service, an official spokesperson said on Friday in Lucknow.

The chief minister instructed during the presentation late on Thursday night that the civil aviation department should link these places with the help of public-private participation. He instructed that the Agra-Lucknow-Varanasi and Lucknow-Allahabad-Gorakhpur sectors be included under the regional connectivity scheme of the central government for providing low cost air service.

Stressing on boosting health tourism with focus on yoga, he suggested preparing a work plan at the earliest for conducting programmes in Gorakhpur and Varanasi. Instructing officials to make special efforts for boosting investment in tourism sector, he mooted a proposal of appointing 500 tourist police for providing better facilities and cooperation to tourists coming to the state.

Proposing organising an international literary festival of Hindi and Sanskrit in Varanasi, he said it could be used for showcasing Indian culture. The chief minister suggested organising a road show and food festival in Mumbai in July, besides setting up a one-stop travel solutions portal in eight foreign languages and a detailed plan for developing the state as a medical and wellness tourism destination, the spokesman added.

