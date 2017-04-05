Uttar Pradesh: Yoga to be compulsory in govt schools

CHIEF MINISTER Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure that yoga education programme is made compulsory for students of all state government schools. Also, girl students in these schools will receive mandatory self-defence training.

A government spokesperson said Adityanath, who met officials from the departments of basic education, secondary education, higher education, commercial education and technical education on Monday night, issued directions that the Rani Laxmibai self-defence programme and yoga training programme be made compulsory.

“He also issued directions that rules should be formulated to stop willful extortion that private schools and colleges indulging in by charging exorbitant fees,” the spokesperson said.

Aiming to curb the activities of “cheating mafia”, the chief minister directed officials to blacklist centres where mass copying takes place and get FIRs registered. He also asked the officials to get FIRs registered against government teachers who teach at private coaching centres.

At the meeting, it was also decided that school examinations should be held over a span of 15 days and the results declared in the next 15 days. Adityanath asked officials to work on completing the syllabus in schools within 200 days of the beginning of the session and also to monitor attendance of teachers and students in schools by using biometric devices.

Girls will be provided free education and quality of primary schools’ students will be improved, said the spokesperson. Further, Adityanath asked higher education officials to implement a common syllabus in all state universities. “The government will try to hold student union elections in all colleges in a single day and complete the whole process in seven days… Vacant positions of teachers in higher education institutions also would be filled,” the spokesperson said.

In his first interaction with educational officials, Adityanath asked them to bring about fundamental changes in the system in the next 100 days while stressing that education needs to be linked to employment.

“He asked the officials to scrap old courses like those of radio mechanic being taught at ITIs and start new ones as per the requirement of modern times… He also asked officials to develop a work plan in coordination with the NRI department to increase the chances of ITI students getting jobs abroad,” the spokesperson said.

He added that the CM issued directions to start new courses on modern technologies at engineering colleges, which are nearing closure. Adityanath also asked officials to find out the possibilities of running the course of other institutes in such engineering colleges.

