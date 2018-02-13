UP: Woman allegedly sets husband afire

The incident took place on February 7, when Nanke (35) had an argument with his wife Pooja, a police official said. (Representational Image) The incident took place on February 7, when Nanke (35) had an argument with his wife Pooja, a police official said. (Representational Image)

A minor argument between a man and his wife took an ugly turn as the woman allegedly poured kerosene on her husband and set him afire, police said. According to a police official, the man had objected to his wife talking on the mobile phone, which triggered a verbal altercation. The incident took place on February 7, when Nanke (35) had an argument with his wife Pooja, the official was quoted as saying by PTI.

“Pooja was angry, as she was not allowed to speak. When Nanke went to sleep after having meal, Pooja sprinkled kerosene on him and burnt him alive,” the police officer said.

Hearing Nanke’s cries, his family members rushed him to a hospital, from where he was referred to Lucknow. Nanke succumbed to his injuries yesterday, the officer said.

The woman, meanwhile, fled the spot, police said. Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar said, “We have registered a case against the accused woman based on the complaint filed by the deceased’s brother. Efforts are being made to trace the woman and arrest her,” he said.

