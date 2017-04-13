Uttar Pradesh: Woman found hanging days after she was ‘raped’

A 19-year-old woman was on Wednesday found hanging at her house in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district three days after a neighbour had allegedly raped her. Police said the woman, an undergraduate, committed suicide. No suicide note has been found.

The woman’s father alleged that his daughter committed suicide under pressure from the family of the rape accused, Purushotam alias Uttam, 25,

to withdraw the case.

Uttam is lodged in Badaun district jail. Kunwargaon station house officer Har Bhan Singh said the woman had hung herself using a scarf. Her father found her body when he went to her room on Wednesday.

The woman’s father, a farmer, has lodged an FIR against Purushotam’s elder brothers Vishnu and Amrendra for abetting his daughter’s suicide. No one had been arrested until Wednesday evening.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now