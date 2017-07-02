Uttar Pradesh policewoman, who stood up to BJP workers, transferred

UP police officer Shrestha Thakur. Photo: Youtube screengrab UP police officer Shrestha Thakur. Photo: Youtube screengrab

Uttar Pradesh policewoman Shrestha Thakur, who made headlines last week after a video of her standing up to BJP workers went viral, was transferred to Bahraich district on Saturday. She was transferred along with a few other deputy superintendents.

Thakur, who was stationed at Syana circle in Bulandshahar district, had sent five BJP workers to jail for ‘obstruction of duty’. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Thakur’s transfer followed a meeting of 11 party MLAs and MPs with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the issue.

The report also states that BJP city president Mukesh Bhardwaj has accepted that the officer was transferred to “keep the pride of party workers intact”.

The altercation between BJP workers and Thakur happened after they protested against police action on one of its leaders, Pramod Kumar. He was slapped with a fine of Rs 200 for not wearing a helmet while riding his motorcycle.

In the video, which went viral on social media, Thakur could be heard invoking CM Yogi Adityanath’s name, asking the protesters to get a written order from him stating that the BJP workers were exempted from police checking.

