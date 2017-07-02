Latest News
  • Uttar Pradesh policewoman, who stood up to BJP workers, transferred

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 2, 2017 12:08 pm
UP police officer Shrestha Thakur. Photo: Youtube screengrab
Uttar Pradesh policewoman Shrestha Thakur, who made headlines last week after a video of her standing up to BJP workers went viral, was transferred to Bahraich district on Saturday. She was transferred along with a few other deputy superintendents.

Thakur, who was stationed at Syana circle in Bulandshahar district, had sent five BJP workers to jail for ‘obstruction of duty’. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Thakur’s transfer followed a meeting of 11 party MLAs and MPs with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the issue.

The report also states that BJP city president Mukesh Bhardwaj has accepted that the officer was transferred to “keep the pride of party workers intact”.

The altercation between BJP workers and Thakur happened after they protested against police action on one of its leaders, Pramod Kumar. He was slapped with a fine of Rs 200 for not wearing a helmet while riding his motorcycle.

In the video, which went viral on social media, Thakur could be heard invoking CM Yogi Adityanath’s name, asking the protesters to get a written order from him stating that the BJP workers were exempted from police checking.

  1. S
    Surendra
    Jul 2, 2017 at 12:44 pm
    Is it appropriate for a DySP to invoke the name of CM? If one listen to the vedio, it is evident that the public was putting its point coolly but the DySP was unnecessarily trying to show bravado. It will be interesting to know how brave she was in the earlier regime.
    Reply
    1. G
      Gopalkrishnan Nair
      Jul 2, 2017 at 12:43 pm
      There is ray of hope here. When entire bureaucracy is sold their pride to soul to the present establishment there comes a woman who stands up and acts. Hope there will be few like her. A transer, although a punishment, what you saved is the idea of India's hope. Boot licking is not honorable. Silence is not an option. Being Submissive in front of criminals is a shame. Well done girl, wishing you all the best.
      Reply
      1. S
        sonuagara
        Jul 2, 2017 at 12:36 pm
        very good lesson to this BJP leaders, they want to take the law and orders in their hands. this UP state is becoming an worst than worst even before.
        Reply
        1. B
          bitterhoney
          Jul 2, 2017 at 12:31 pm
          If it is true that Ms Thakur has been shunted for implementing law, yogi ke baap bhi lawlessness ko nahi control kar sakte. Law should be implemented blindly. Law has to take its own course without ANY interference. Give free hand to police to deal with criminals whoever they be.
          Reply
          1. C
            cg
            Jul 2, 2017 at 12:29 pm
            to “keep the pride of party workers intact”
            Reply
            1. R
              rajesh
              Jul 2, 2017 at 12:29 pm
              good keep it up
              Reply
              1. F
                Fekuchand
                Jul 2, 2017 at 12:20 pm
                Yogi had declared many a times that there will be rule of law in UP. This incident proves that he advocates Rule of Mob. Yogi has learnt from his master Feku that just talk tall do nothing. He is making UP, Feku's dream state like Gujrat. Hope good sense prevails things change for better.
                Reply
                1. R
                  Roby Mani
                  Jul 2, 2017 at 12:20 pm
                  Rule of law in Uttar Pradesh
                  Reply
