Uttar Pradesh policewoman, who stood up to BJP workers, transferred

Uttar Pradesh policewoman Shrestha Thakur, who made headlines last week after a video of her standing up to BJP workers went viral, was transferred to Bahraich district on Saturday. She was transferred along with a few other deputy superintendents.
Thakur, who was stationed at Syana circle in Bulandshahar district, had sent five BJP workers to jail for ‘obstruction of duty’. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Thakur’s transfer followed a meeting of 11 party MLAs and MPs with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the issue.
The report also states that BJP city president Mukesh Bhardwaj has accepted that the officer was transferred to “keep the pride of party workers intact”.
The altercation between BJP workers and Thakur happened after they protested against police action on one of its leaders, Pramod Kumar. He was slapped with a fine of Rs 200 for not wearing a helmet while riding his motorcycle.
In the video, which went viral on social media, Thakur could be heard invoking CM Yogi Adityanath’s name, asking the protesters to get a written order from him stating that the BJP workers were exempted from police checking.
- Jul 2, 2017 at 12:44 pmIs it appropriate for a DySP to invoke the name of CM? If one listen to the vedio, it is evident that the public was putting its point coolly but the DySP was unnecessarily trying to show bravado. It will be interesting to know how brave she was in the earlier regime.Reply
- Jul 2, 2017 at 12:43 pmThere is ray of hope here. When entire bureaucracy is sold their pride to soul to the present establishment there comes a woman who stands up and acts. Hope there will be few like her. A transer, although a punishment, what you saved is the idea of India's hope. Boot licking is not honorable. Silence is not an option. Being Submissive in front of criminals is a shame. Well done girl, wishing you all the best.Reply
- Jul 2, 2017 at 12:36 pmvery good lesson to this BJP leaders, they want to take the law and orders in their hands. this UP state is becoming an worst than worst even before.Reply
- Jul 2, 2017 at 12:31 pmIf it is true that Ms Thakur has been shunted for implementing law, yogi ke baap bhi lawlessness ko nahi control kar sakte. Law should be implemented blindly. Law has to take its own course without ANY interference. Give free hand to police to deal with criminals whoever they be.Reply
- Jul 2, 2017 at 12:29 pmto “keep the pride of party workers intact”Reply
- Jul 2, 2017 at 12:29 pmgood keep it upReply
- Jul 2, 2017 at 12:20 pmYogi had declared many a times that there will be rule of law in UP. This incident proves that he advocates Rule of Mob. Yogi has learnt from his master Feku that just talk tall do nothing. He is making UP, Feku's dream state like Gujrat. Hope good sense prevails things change for better.Reply
- Jul 2, 2017 at 12:20 pmRule of law in Uttar PradeshReply
