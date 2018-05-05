Uttar Pradesh: Will be part of Opposition for bypolls, Lok Sabha polls, says RLD

“One thing has been decided that we would be with the Opposition in the upcoming by-polls and 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” said Anil Dubey, RLD spokesperson. “One thing has been decided that we would be with the Opposition in the upcoming by-polls and 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” said Anil Dubey, RLD spokesperson.

After its vice-president Jayant Chaudhary met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow Friday, the Rashtriya Lok Dal said it would be part of the opposition in the coming bypolls and 2019 general elections. Meanwhile, party sources said the RLD has proposed supporting the SP candidate in the Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll, while putting up its own face for the Noopur Assembly bypoll with Opposition support. The move, however, will be confirmed only after the BSP, which had supported SP candidates in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls, is taken into confidence. “One thing has been decided that we would be with the Opposition in the upcoming by-polls and 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” said Anil Dubey, RLD spokesperson.

