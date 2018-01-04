Uttar Pradesh: Wanted criminal with Rs 1 lakh reward killed in encounter

Representational Image Representational Image

WANTED IN around 20 cases and carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, a sharp shooter of Muqeem Kala gang, Sabir, was gunned down by a police team in an encounter at Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana area of Shamli Tuesday, police said.

Police constable Ankit Tomar and Kairana police Station Officer Bhagwat Singh suffered gunshot injuries in the exchange of fire. Tomar, who was shot in the head and stomach, have been declared brain dead by doctors at Fortis Hospital in Noida. Singh is undergoing treatment at Anand Hospital in Meerut, where his condition is stated to be stable.

Kairana police Circle Officer (CO) Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said that they had received a tip-off that Sabir, who was on the run since he escaped from police custody in Barabanki in May last year, had come to his native village Janderi Tuesday. “We laid a trap near his house when we came to know that Sabir and two of his associates were there,” he added.

Constable Ankit who received bullet injuries yesterday in a police encounter at Kairana , Shamli, achieved martyrdom few minutes back ! He made supreme sacrifice at the altar of duty!

Our condolences .#uppolice pic.twitter.com/ponF8JMX00 — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 3, 2018

“Around 11 pm, Sabir and his aides opened fire on the police team. The policemen retaliated and during the exchange of fire, Sabir and two policemen suffered gunshot injuries,” said Tiwari.

“After half-an-hour, the accused stopped firing and policemen entered the house to find Sabir lying in a pool of blood. Sabir was taken to the community health centre in Kairana where he was declared brought dead,” Tiwari said.

One carbine 0.9 mm with 55 live and 32 empty cartridges and one 0.30 bore pistol with 12 live and 8 empty cartridges were recovered from Sabir.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App