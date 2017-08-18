Unnao: Another Babbar Khalsa International ‘operative’ arrested

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad(ATS) on Thursday announced the arrest of another alleged member of militant outfit Babbar Khalsa International, Jaswant Singh alias Kala, from Unnao late on Wednesday night, hours after it nabbed Balwant Singh, who had been staying at a Gurdwara in Aishbagh locality of Lucknow.

Jaswant, a resident of Muktsar district of Punjab, was arrested from the Bhalla Farmhouse in Sohramau area of Unnao district on the basis of information gathered from Balwant during interrogation, a statement from the ATS said. According to the ATS, Jaswant is wanted in five cases, which include a case of murder in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan and another case of murder in Faridkot district of Punjab.

Both were wanted in a case registered at Mukandpur police station of Nawanshahr in Punjab earlier this. Balwant Singh was staying at a Gurudwara in Aishbagh since after leaving Punjab while Jaswant had been in Unnao for last three to four months, officials said.

During interrogation, Jaswant told ATS he had earlier been jailed in a case of sedition and Arms Act in Delhi in 2008 also. Both the accused were produced in a court in Lucknow.

ATS Additional SP Rajesh Sahni, who led the team that arrested Jaswant, said both the accused were produced in the court and have been handed over to the Punjab Police as they were wanted in cases registered there.

