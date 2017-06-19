Uttar Pradesh: Unidentified man throws acid on minor girl’s face

Police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the act. “Parents of the girl were out of the village, when the incident took place. Once we gather information from them, we will arrest the culprit,” the SP said. (Representational) Police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the act. “Parents of the girl were out of the village, when the incident took place. Once we gather information from them, we will arrest the culprit,” the SP said. (Representational)

A 12-year-old girl was attacked by a man when he threw acid on her face, leaving her in a critical condition, in Uttar Pradesh. The unidentified man threw acid on her face late at night on Sunday when she was sleeping in the courtyard of her house in Thiriya Kalyanpur. The man was able to escape. While the girl’s family members rushed to help her, they claimed that the victim saw a man running away from the house.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Khyati Garg said, “The girl was taken to the district hospital. The accused is yet to be identified.” An FIR has been registered against unidentified person.

Police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the act. “Parents of the girl were out of the village, when the incident took place. Once we gather information from them, we will arrest the culprit,” the SP said.

