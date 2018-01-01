Uttar Pradesh: Two ‘wanted criminals’ killed in encounters

According to the police, Muzaffarnagar resident Shamim (34), who had a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to his arrest, was gunned down in Jansath area on Saturday night. According to the police, Muzaffarnagar resident Shamim (34), who had a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to his arrest, was gunned down in Jansath area on Saturday night.

Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday said that two “wanted criminals” were gunned down and four were injured in police crossfire in separate incidents over the last two days.

Twenty-eight “criminals” have been killed in police encounters since Yogi Adityanath assumed office on March 19.

According to the police, Muzaffarnagar resident Shamim (34), who had a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to his arrest, was gunned down in Jansath area on Saturday night. The Special Cell of Delhi Police was tracking Shamim and his associates in connection with a robbery committed in Daryaganj, Delhi. After their location was tracked, Delhi Police shared the information with UP Police. In a joint operation, the police found Shamim and an associate in a car near Bhalwa police post around 10 pm. “The duo were asked to surrender but they opened fire. In self-defence, the police team also fired back,” said PS Kushwah, DCP (Special Cell).

He said Inspector Shiv Kumar of Special Cell was hit on his bulletproof jacket while constable Ashok Khari received serious injuries in the exchange of fire. “Shamim and his associate were also injured. Shamim was found injured in the car while his associate managed to escape under the cover of darkness,” he said.

Circle Officer, Jansath, SKS Pratap said Shamim had 27 criminal cases against him in UP, Delhi and Uttarakhand.

In another encounter, Haseen alias Mota (32), who was carrying a Rs 50,000 reward, was killed in an encounter with Meerut police in Shatabdi Nagar area late Saturday evening. Haseen had 18 criminal cases against him, including murder, loot and extortion.

Additional SP (City-Meerut) Man Singh Chauhan said, “A around 10 pm, a police team spotted a bike. When they tried to stop the motorcyclists, they opened fire and Haseen got injured. His associate managed to escape. Police have recovered two pistols from his possession. Haseen was wanted in an extortion case lodged in Meerut.”

In Saharanpur, one Mamur, who had three criminal cases against him, was injured during exchange of fire with police.

On Sunday evening, three criminals were injured during an exchange of fire with Shamli police in Adarsh Mandi police station area, Shamli SP Dr Ajay Pal said. They were identified as Ankit, Anshu and Atul — all from of Muzaffarnagar district.

