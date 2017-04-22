Uttar Pradesh: Two persons, including constable, killed in road mishap

Two persons, including a police constable, were killed and another was injured when their car was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Rajpura-Gavan road here, police said. The accident took place late last night near Gavan township. Soharan Singh (50) was killed on the spot. Constable Manohar Singh (45) sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he died this morning.

The son of the constable, who was posted in Amroha, also suffered injuries and was hospitalised.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now