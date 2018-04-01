Uttar Pradesh: Two more statues of Ambedkar vandalised

The incident was reported from an Ambedkar park in Trivenipuram area of Jhunsi in Allahabad. Locals found the head of the statue lying near it early Saturday and informed police (Source: ANI) The incident was reported from an Ambedkar park in Trivenipuram area of Jhunsi in Allahabad. Locals found the head of the statue lying near it early Saturday and informed police (Source: ANI)

Two statues of B R Ambedkar were found vandalised in Allahabad and Siddharth Nagar districts on Saturday. Earlier this month, statues of Ambedkar were also found vandalised in Meerut and Aligarh.

The first incident was reported from an Ambedkar park in Trivenipuram area of Jhunsi in Allahabad. Locals found the head of the statue lying near it early Saturday and informed police. Soon after, BSP and SP supporters gathered at the park, demanding the arrest of the miscreants. Newly elected Phulpur MP from the SP, Nagender Singh Patel, also visited the spot.

“We have registered an FIR. We suspect it occurred last night,” said additional SP (Trans-Ganga) Sunil Kumar Singh.

When contacted, the Phulpur MP said, “We have asked the district administration to install a big statue here and they have promised to do so. This is the fourth time this statue has been vandalised… we have asked for a police chowki here as well. Unlawful elements keep doing this, it is a shame.”

BSP Allahabad zone president R K Gautam said his party’s supporters and people, who “look up to” Ambedkar, are very “disturbed”. “In the last 15 years, since a private person got it built, this statue has been vandalised four times… We will stage a sit-in till the statue is replaced.” The district magistrate could not be reached for comments.

Outside Gauhani Raj village in Siddharth Nagar, villagers found the right upper arm of an Ambedkar statue removed, triggering protests. Based on a complaint lodged by village pradhan Lalman (a Dalit), an FIR was registered. “We will soon identify and arrest the miscreants,” said SHO Rajendra Bahadur Singh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App