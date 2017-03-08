Uttar Pradesh: Two more arrested in gangrape case, minister still missing

With this, three accused in the case — in which Prajapati and six others have been booked — have been arrested. With this, three accused in the case — in which Prajapati and six others have been booked — have been arrested.

TWO AIDES of absconding UP Minister Gayatri Prajapati have been arrested from the Yamuna Expressway by the state Special Task Force for allegedly raping a woman and attempting to molest her daughter. With this, three accused in the case — in which Prajapati and six others have been booked — have been arrested.

Kanpur native Ashish Kumar Shukla and Ashok Kumar Tiwari of Amethi were arrested from Jewar Toll Plaza on the Yamuna Expressway in Gautam Buddha Nagar district around 11.40 pm on Monday while they were trying to flee from Delhi. This was after they came to know that the Supreme Court had refused to provide any relief to the accused in the case, said a police spokesperson.

While Tiwari had been posted as revenue official in Amethi, Shukla worked as Prajapati’s representative in Amethi — from where the minister is contesting the UP polls as a SP candidate. Tiwari was suspended from his job after he was booked in the case. Gautampall Station Officer Ashutosh Tripathi said the two were produced before the court on Tuesday and sent to jail. On Monday, police had arrested suspended police constable Chandrapal, who was part of Prajapati’s security team.

Asked about Prajapati, who is absconding, a senior officer said the minister had been staying in New Delhi since election was held in Amethi on February 27. “Teams are trying to locate him and he will soon be taken in custody,” the officer added. Prajapati’s passport has also been suspended for four weeks.