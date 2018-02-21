Uttar Pradesh: Two Lok Sabha seats, three parties and the castes they seek to address

Keshav Prasad Maurya campaigns for BJP candidate Kaushalendra Singh Patel in Phulpur Tuesday. Maurya was MP from Phulpur before he became UP’s Deputy CM. (PTI Photo) Keshav Prasad Maurya campaigns for BJP candidate Kaushalendra Singh Patel in Phulpur Tuesday. Maurya was MP from Phulpur before he became UP’s Deputy CM. (PTI Photo)

Caste calculations have dominated the choice of candidates for upcoming bypolls to Gorakhpur and Phulpur, the Lok Sabha seats vacated by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.

In Yogi’s Gorakhpur, the BJP has broken from tradition by fielding a candidate from outside the Gorakhpur peeth, and hoping to send a message to Brahmins while being confident of retaining Yogi’s following. The Samajwadi Party has chosen a candidate from the large Nishad community; the Congress has fielded a Brahmin married to a Muslim.

In Maurya’s Phulpur, where Patels are dominant, the candidates of both the BJP and the SP belong to that community.

The bypolls are on March 11.

Gorakhpur

By selecting a Brahmin candidate for Gorakhpur, the BJP aims not only to address this significant community but also to answer criticism from Opposition parties. For years, the Opposition has been alleging nepotism in the allocation of the BJP ticket to one mahant or the other from the Gorakhpur peeth. Of late, the Opposition has also been alleging that Kshatriyas have become more dominant in UP politics after Yogi became CM.

The new BJP candidate, Upendra Shukla, heads the BJP’s Gorakhpur region. Last year, another important Brahmin face in the BJP, Shiv Pratap Shukla of Gorakhpur was inducted into the Union cabinet.

“While followers of Maharaj (Yogi) will vote for whomever he asks them to, the selection of Upendra Shukla carries a larger message to Brahmins. The party hopes that Brahmins, one of the dominant castes in the region along with Thakurs, and followers of Yogi will make victory in the seat easy,” said a BJP leader in Gorakhpur.

“Upendra Shukla’s candidature is an answer to the allegation of one particular caste being promoted, and also that the seat has been transferred from one mahant to another,” said a senior BJP leader. “Shukla is a dedicated leader respected by workers. No one can raise a question on his candidature.”

Manish Mishra (Congress) after filing his papers in Phulpur Tuesday. (PTI Photo) Manish Mishra (Congress) after filing his papers in Phulpur Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Upendra Shukla, who filed his nomination papers Tuesday, told journalists: “With great personalities such as Yogi Adityanath, the Prime Minister… as well as workers of the party all supporting me, I am certain of victory, especially considering the respect people have for Yogi Adityanath ji.”

The Samajwadi Party has chosen Praveen Nishad, 29, an engineer fresh in politics. He is the son of Sanjay Nishad, founder of NISHAD (Nirbal Indian Shoshit Humara Aam Dal). By local estimates, Nishad voters account for 25-35% of the Gorakhpur electorate. The Samajwady Party, which has been assured the support of NISHAD as well as the Peace Party, is banking on a combination of “Yadav, Nishad and Muslim votes”.

“We hope to win the seat with the support not just of people from the Nishad community but also of supporters of the Samajwadi Party,” candidate Praveen Nishad told The Indian Express.

His father, who had formed his party in 2015, had contested the 2017 assembly polls from Gorakhpur Rural, alongside 16 other candidates from other seats of the region. While none of them won, Sanjay Nishad polled 34,000 votes.

The Nishad vote in Goarkhpur, in fact, has often been significant enough to make contests close. The late Jamuna Prasad Nishad of the Samajwadi Party had run Yogi close in 1999, polling almost 40% against the BJP leader’s 41%. Nishad had polled over 30% in 1998 and 2004, too.

The Congress, for its part, has chosen a Bengali Brahmin, who is married to a Muslim. Dr Surheeta Chatterjee Kareem is gynaecologist who is well known in the region; her husband, whom she married in 1984, too is a doctor. Chatterjee Kareem had contested the 2012 mayoral election from Gorakhpur on a Congress ticket and claims to have polled about 80,000 votes.

“With her candidature, Muslims, Brahmins as well as Dalits will vote for us, a combination that has got us votes in the past too,” said a Congress leader.

Phulpur

In Phulpur, where OBC voters and particularly Patels are dominant, both the BJP and the SP have chosen Patel candidates. The BJP’s Kaushalendra Patel hails from Varanasi and has been a mayor of that city earlier.

“He is a man of organisation, just as Upendraji in Gorakhpur,” said a BJP leader in Allahabad. “We chose him despite his being from Varanasi, solely because he is a Patel, a caste with a considerable vote-share in the region. We hope it works.”

The Samajwadi Party has chosen its general secretary Nagendra Patel, a real-estate businessman who is known in the region for organising huge rallies for the party in 2012.

From 1984 to 1999, Patel candidates — from various political parties — won the seat. Ram Pujan Patel won as Congress candidate in 1984, and then as Janata Dal candidate in 1989 and 1991, followed by Jang Bahadur Singh Patel (Samajwadi Party) in 1996 and 1998, and Dharam Raj Singh Patel (again SP) in 1999.

In 2014, amid a near-sweep by the BJP in UP, Keshav Prasad Maurya won the seat polling over 5 lakh votes (52%). For the bypoll, BJP sources said, the party kept the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in mind when it chose its candidate. When Kaushalendra Patel filed his nomination, Keshav Prasad Maurya accompanied him, as did other party leaders including minister Nanda Gopal “Nandi”.

The Congress has chosen a Brahmin face for Phulpur. Manish Mishra, an MBA, comes from a family of long-time Congress leaders. Pointing out that the seat was once represented by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Congress district president Anil Dwivedi said, “It has been the area of Pandit Nehru and we are confident that in the absence of the BSP, not just Brahmins but Muslims and Dalits too will vote for the Congress.

