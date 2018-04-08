Watch: Two UP cops shower money on dancers while on duty, suspended

A police constable and an officer were suspended after a video of the two dancing to Bollywood songs and throwing notes on dancers went viral on social media. (Photo: Twitter/ANI) A police constable and an officer were suspended after a video of the two dancing to Bollywood songs and throwing notes on dancers went viral on social media. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Two police personnel have been suspended for showering money on dancers while on duty at an event in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh. A police constable and an officer were suspended after a video of the two dancing to Bollywood songs and throwing notes on dancers went viral on social media. The two cops were deployed to oversee security at a local fair.

“Every year, the event takes place for three days. It is the responsibility of Unnao police to ensure security of the visitors on all three days. The two cops have been suspended and a probe is underway in the case,” a police officer told ANI.

#WATCH Police personnel throws currency notes at dancers at an event in Unnao. He was deployed at the event for security. The police personnel was suspended after the incident. (7.04.18) pic.twitter.com/VQZYLAKwKS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 8, 2018

This is not the first incident of a policemen indulging in such act. In 2015, two constables in Vadodara, were caught on camera throwing money at a dancer while attending the wedding after-party of their colleague’s daughter.

