Watch: Two UP cops shower money on dancers while on duty, suspended

"Every year, the event takes place for three days. It is the responsibility of Unnao police to ensure security of the visitors on all three days. The two cops have been suspended and a probe is underway in the case," a police officer told ANI.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 8, 2018 12:23:23 pm
A police constable and an officer were suspended after a video of the two dancing to Bollywood songs and throwing notes on dancers went viral on social media. (Photo: Twitter/ANI) A police constable and an officer were suspended after a video of the two dancing to Bollywood songs and throwing notes on dancers went viral on social media. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
Two police personnel have been suspended for showering money on dancers while on duty at an event in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh. A police constable and an officer were suspended after a video of the two dancing to Bollywood songs and throwing notes on dancers went viral on social media. The two cops were deployed to oversee security at a local fair.

This is not the first incident of a policemen indulging in such act. In 2015, two constables in Vadodara, were caught on camera throwing money at a dancer while attending the wedding after-party of their colleague’s daughter.

