Uttar Pradesh to create 5,000 acre land bank for industry, says state minister Satish Mahana

The UP government will constitute the State Investment Promotion Board (Rajya Nivesh Protsahan Board). The UP government will constitute the State Investment Promotion Board (Rajya Nivesh Protsahan Board).

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to make a 5,000-acre land bank for industrial development, state minister Satish Mahana said on Thursday. “Land for a 3,000 acre land bank on either sides of Poorvanchal Expressway and 550 acre land bank on Lucknow-Agra Expressway will be acquired, so that industrial activity could start. Apart from this a 1,000-acre land bank is being made in Noida,” Mahana told reporters at Lucknow. The state industrial development minister also said that the State Investment Promotion Board (Rajya Nivesh Protsahan Board) will be constituted.

“To add more pace to industrial development, a dedicated single window system clearance department will be made. Apart from this, under the ease of doing business, business reforms section plan will be implemented in 20 departments,” the minister said.

Mahana also informed that land is being acquired for the green-field airport in Jewar. “A multi-model logistic hub will be made in Dadri,” the UP minister said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App