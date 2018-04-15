Uttar Pradesh: Tight security in two villages amid caste tension

A large number of police personnel has been deployed to maintain law and order in the area. (Representational) A large number of police personnel has been deployed to maintain law and order in the area. (Representational)

Security has been tightened and extra police personnel deployed in two villages here following clashes between two groups, police said on Sunday.

Trouble started after the Dalit and Jat groups, from Abdulpur and Lakhnoti villages respectively, violently clashed with each other yesterday, Circle Officer Mohd Rizwan said, adding that 12 people were taken into custody and a case was registered.

A large number of police personnel has been deployed to maintain law and order in the area, Rizwan said.

