Uttar Pradesh: Three meat-sellers booked for claiming in sting video they could supply beef

An FIR was registered against three meat-sellers in Meerut on Tuesday for allegedly claiming they could supply as much beef as a customer wants, in a video shot as part of a sting operation by a local TV channel. While one of them has been arrested, the other two are on the run, said police.

Alok Priyardashi, SP City, Meerut, told The Indian Express that Shaukat Ali and Liyaqat Ali of Ismail Nagar locality were booked on the charge of hurting religious sentiments. Raids are being conducted to arrest them, police said.

Wakeel Ahmed, another meat-seller seen in the video making similar assurances, was arrested from Hapur by Meerut police on Tuesday.

“In a sting operation done by a television channel, the three accused were seen saying that they could provide as much beef as the customer wants. They were also seen saying there are units which sell beef in the name of meat,” said Priyadarshi.

In the almost 10 minute-long video clip that went viral last week, the accused were allegedly seen telling a customer how a packet carrying a ‘meat’ sticker will have beef inside. They were also seen assuring the customer that they could get them as much beef as they want at short notice, police said.

Former BJP state chief and local leader Laxmikant Bajpai too approached DM Meerut Sameer Verma seeking immediate arrest of the two youths. Accompanied by members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal, Bajpai submitted a memorandum to the administration seeking inspection of all meat shops and factories.

